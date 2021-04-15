Watch
Michigan reports 6,303 new COVID-19 cases and 112 additional deaths

Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 15, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 6,303 new COVID-19 cases and 112 new deaths on Thursday.

Eighty-one of the newly reported deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

There have been 770,822 cases and 16,731 total deaths confirmed in Michigan.

Additionally, the state is reporting another 86,952 probably cases of the coronavirus, as well as another 1,086 deaths that are probably linked to COVID-19.

