Corvette stolen 38 years ago from Pontiac found in Livonia, will be returned to owner

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livonia Police Department said a Corvette stolen nearly 40 years ago was recovered recently.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the abandoned vehicle in the city. When they checked he ID number in the Law Enforcement Information Network, they found it was improper.

Police say Detective Hall, who has specialized training in auto theft investigations, found the Corvette's VIN had been modified.

According to police, hall confirmed the Corvette's ID number through a secondary VIN, and found it was reported stolen from Pontiac in 1981.

Police say it will now be returned to the owner after 38 years.