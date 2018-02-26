Cutting the cord: A little work, a lot of savings

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Cable and satellite prices continue to rise, leading to more and more people opting to cut the cable.

It’s been an option for years, but with the average customer paying more than ever we’re seeing a shift. According to the NY Post, the average cable and satellite user was paying more than $100 in 2017, that’s up 53 percent in ten years.

“Cable was just getting so expensive,” said Emily Wilder, a mother of a 1-year-old. “It was $150 a month, and I didn’t really need it.”

Wilder dropped her bill to $55 a month using a combination of Hulu and free streaming services.

Others, like Rocco Newby, dropped his service when his monthly bill reached $170. He’s now using an antenna for local channels and an Amazon Firestick to stream two separate services with movies and live TV to his television — he said he’s saving roughly $1,000 this year.

WHAT’S THE SETUP?

We’ve all heard about cutting the cord, but the various options may have you confused — first off, you’ll need a reliable internet service with WIFI. Consumer experts estimate that your monthly internet bill will run you between $30 and $60. It can cost more for higher-speed internet services, but the $30-60 price range plans will likely suffice for most streaming services.

The next step is to find a streaming device. If you have a newer Smart TV you may not need a streaming device at all, many can handle apps without the use of a service.

Older televisions will require a device that plugs into the HDMI port of the television.

There’s a variety of options, and at this time the devices are compatible with nearly all streaming services. Some of the most popular streaming devices include: Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick, and Roku. This past Christmas season we saw deep discounts on a variety of those options, but it’s not uncommon to find a Chromecast of Fire Stick on deep discount for $20-$25.

WHICH SERVICE WORKS THE BEST?

Alex Hallam with CutCableToday.com, a Utah-based comparison service, took a look at the five biggest players for streaming to see how they stack up.

“There’s not one streaming service that captures every single quality of a cable subscription,” said Haslam.

However, she added: “99-point-9 percent of people can find a perfect streaming solution, I think.”

The important thing is to explore what channels are offered by each service. Some offer more live sports. Others offer CNN or Fox News but not the other. ESPN, HGTV and Comedy Central aren’t always offered in the lowest plan — it takes time to dig through the plans, but if you’re willing to do it the savings can be well worth your time.

Sling TV is cheapest at $20 a month, but has a limited channel lineup and a DVR costs extra. (The others include either a limited or full feature DVR.) You can compare what channels, services are available for Sling TV, here.

DirecTV Now is $35 a month. With 60 channels, it’s the most like your old cable package, Haslam said. You can check out the available channels on DirecTV Now, here.

PlayStation VUE is $40 a month and includes local channels in many cities. The most important thing to know about it, Haslam explained, is that “VUE does not need you to have a PlayStation, which many people don’t realize.” See the channels, and programs, available for Playstation VUE, here.

Hulu Live, also $40 a month, has the most sports channels, she says. Learn more about Hulu Live, here.

YouTube TV, the newest service, is just $35 a month, with lots of channels and DVR, but is available only in major cities right now. YouTube TV channel listings and information is available, here.

THE NON CABLE CHANNEL STREAMING SERVICES

Some people will skip the cable TV and opt for services that bundle entire seasons of shows.

Netflix and Hulu are the giants of the industry. Both have expanded into offering their own original series which have won numerous awards and gained critical acclaim. Similarly, you can purchase services like HBO ala carte, which will upload new episodes of original shows as they air, in addition to offering a number of movies which are airing that month on the channel.

Crackle is a niche market, but is free and offers a number of older sitcoms, comedies and original programming with commercial breaks to pay for the services.

The goal isn’t to purchase them all, unless you’re not trying to save money. If you keep a keen eye out you’ll find a combination that covers your needs for less than what you’re paying currently.

Keep in mind whether you’re already paying for internet services without streaming television. If you already are paying for internet the cost won’t effect your bottom line, but if you don’t have internet in your home yet that money needs to be factored in when considering the difference in cost.