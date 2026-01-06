TECUMSEH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today, the man accused of killing Dee Warner will be back in court. Warner is awaiting trial after being charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his estranged wife. The trial was set to begin later this month, but overnight, we learned from a family spokesperson that he will actually be appearing in court today.

Dale Warner expected to change plea today in Dee Warner murder case

Dee Warner was last seen in April of 2021, at her home in Tecumseh. In November of 2023, prosecutors charged her husband, Dale, with her murder.

Then in 2024, her remains were found inside a chemical storage tank, during a search of Dale's property. Dee was put inside an ammonia tank, and that tank was welded shut on both sides.

In 2023, Dale Warner pleaded not guilty to those murder and evidence tampering charges. Today, he's expected to change his plea. We don't know what to yet, and it doesn't mean he's automatically pleading guilty. There's no contest and there could be a plea deal, so there's a few ways this could go, but this could mean an earlier trial end, and closure for Dee Warner's family.

For years, Dee Warner's children, brother, and loved ones looked for her, while suspecting her husband had a hand in her disappearance and subsequent murder. Dee was last seen in April 2021, after having a fight with Dale the night before, according to witnesses.

Her brother, Gregg Hardy, addressed the media shortly after her remains were found.

"It was certainly tough for the family to face my sister’s remains in a man made tomb done by Dale Warner...who is a very evil piece of human debris," Hardy said.

Dale Warner is expected to be in a Lenawee County Courtroom today at 8:15 a.m. We will be in that courtroom to tell you more about this possible plea change and what that means for Dee Warner's murder trial.

