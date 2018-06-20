Dearborn Heights man charged for stabbing his dog to death

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 29-year-old Dearborn Heights man was arraigned Monday after facing a charge of torturing or killing animals after allegedly stabbing his dog in April.

On the evening of April 23, Daniel Arlyn Rooney and his girlfriend walked their bulldog to a gas station. The girlfriend went into the store, and Rooney waited outside. He then became frustrated with the dog's behavior and stabbed it in the shoulder with a knife, police say.

The next day, Rooney took the dog to the vet, saying he picked up an injured stray animal.

Dearborn Heights Police proved otherwise after viewing surveillance footage from the gas station.

Rooney was given $2,500 bond and is currently held in Wayne County Jail.

He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

The bulldog mix had to be euthanized due to the injury.