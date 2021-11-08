Detroit police searching for missing 17-year-old who reportedly suffers from mental illness

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police say Kobe Boyles was last seen on November 6 around 6:30 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the 6000 block of W. Outer Drive.

He reportedly left the facility against the health care provider’s advice.

Boyles suffers from mental illness, according to his mother.

He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and green hospital pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1201.