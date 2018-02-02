Detroit's Most Wanted: Charles Naranjo

VAN BUREN TWP. (WXYZ) - -

A multi-state manhunt is on for a dangerous fugitive who most recently struck in Van Buren Township.

Charles Naranjo has a criminal history dating back to 1988 and police say he hasn’t stopped since.

The U.S. Marshals say he’s a danger to our community and law enforcement, and they need your help to lock him up.

“We know this guys a drug abuser he drinks a lot, we know Naranjo doesn’t have much here, he fled from Colorado to be here,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

Naranjo is a Colorado native where he’s racked up 9 felony convictions for violent crimes including assault on a police officer. But, it was an attack in September 2016 that police say sent him packing to the mitten.

“Some guy owed him some money so he stalks him out, this guy had an amputated leg, he stalks him out, he finds him and he goes and assault him,” Garcia said. “He eventually puts a knife to his throat demanding his money, the victim in Colorado tries to pick up the phone to call the cops, he grabs the phone, breaks it and what not so he wasn’t able to escape,” Garcia said.

The U.S. Marshals say Naranjo fled to Van Buren Township to stay with a relative where he quickly got into more trouble.

“So he befriends one of the neighbors and low and behold at night one day, the fugitive Naranjo breaks in the neighbor’s house,” Garcia said.

That’s when police say a struggle ensued and at least one gun was pulled.

“Naranjo grabs the gun, they get in a tussle, Naranjo continues this is and it’s all happening in the wee hours of the night,” Garcia said.

But, before Van Buren police could arrive, Naranjo was gone again.

“He eventually escapes the house, packs his bag and he’s gone,” Garcia said.

Charles Naranjo is 47-years-old, he’s 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and considered armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted for kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault and robbery out of Adams County, Colorado. In Van Buren he’s wanted for assault, home invasion, breaking and entering and being a habitual offender.

If you see him police urge you to call 911.

“He befriends these people then commits a crime on them when they least expected and then takes off- if he would do that to a friend, what would he do to an enemy?” Garcia said.

As always there’s a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Charles Naranjo. You can call the U.S. Marshals anytime at (313) 234-5656.