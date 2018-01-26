Detroit's Most Wanted: Willie Ashley accused of sexually assaulting child

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - - As the case of Larry Nassar brings sexual assault victims and their cases into the national spotlight, we’re teaming up with the U.S. Marshals to hunt down a suspected child molester still on the run.

The details of this case are disturbing to hear- but police say they’re all too real for the young victim- as she lives in fear her assailant could strike again.

“The clock is ticking, we don’t know what he’s doing now, we don’t know what he’s done the last three years,” Deputy U.S. Marshal’s Supervisor Aaron Garcia said.

Garcia says it’s just a matter of time before Willie Ashley strikes again.

“It makes me sick to my stomach reading this report on what this guy did to this young girl,” Garcia said.

Garcia says Willie is guilty of the unimaginable, committing sex crimes against a cognitively impaired child.

“A sex assault alone is just a horrible crime, I don’t care how old the person is or what age they are,” Garcia said. “Yet alone a young child and on top of that, a mentally impaired young child. This is disgusting, this is the bottom of the barrel right here.”

Garcia says Ashley was accused of the crime in the city of Wayne in 2015 and hasn’t been seen since.

“He’s going to do it again, if he hasn’t already and we need to find this guy,” Garcia said. “We need some good credible information on his location because he can’t do this again.”

Police believe Ashley had help covering his crimes and that those same people may be helping him hide.

“We believe people are helping him out who aren’t coming forth and cooperating,” Garcia said. “People knew about it, they knew what was going on or they heard what was going on and they never came forward to the police at that time.”

Willie Ashley is 39 years old, he’s 5-foot-5 170 pounds and may be armed.

“Grew up on the west side, ties to the West Side of Detroit, Wayne, Inkster, Westland – that west side suburb area,” Garcia said.

He’s at the top of the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list as fears increase as time runs out.

“We don’t know where he’s been, we don’t know where he’s at, so the clock is ticking and his time needs to be up,” Garcia said.

As always, there is a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Willie Ashley. You can call the U.S. Marshal anytime at (313) 234-5656.