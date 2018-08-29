Downtown Detroit buildings lit up in pink to honor Aretha Franklin

Bedrock, which is owned by Dan Gilbert, and other companies are lighting up downtown Detroit buildings in pink every night through Aug. 31 to show respect for Franklin.
Our tower camera caught the One Woodward Ave. Building lit up early Wednesday morning, and Bedrock tweeted out a photo on Tuesday night.
Aretha Franklin had an affinity for the color pink, gracing stages in pink gowns and singing about ridin' on the Freeway of Love in her pink Cadillac. In remembrance, Bedrock & others are lighting buildings in pink each night until Aug. 31 to show respect for the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/TbI4NadaeK
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Franklin during a two-day public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Midtown. The viewing continues Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.