DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after six people were shot and two people were killed on the city's east side overnight.

A spokesperson for the department tells us it happened around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning at a residence in the 6300 block of Devereaux.

Details are limited at this time, but anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DPD's Homicide Division at 313-596-2260