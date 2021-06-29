DTE line worker dies after electrocution by live wire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A DTE line worker was killed Tuesday afternoon while doing repairs to restore power in the city of Detroit.

DTE Energy says the worker will be remembered as dedicated in his service to the customers of metro Detroit.

"To us he was a hero," DTE wrote in a statement.

The family of the worker is being notified.

"Our 10,000 employees are grieving right now. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones," DTE added.