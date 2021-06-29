DTE line worker dies after electrocution by live wire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A DTE line worker was killed Tuesday afternoon while doing repairs to restore power in the city of Detroit.
DTE Energy says the worker will be remembered as dedicated in his service to the customers of metro Detroit.
"To us he was a hero," DTE wrote in a statement.
The family of the worker is being notified.
"Our 10,000 employees are grieving right now. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones," DTE added.
"It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm that we lost one of our own at DTE today. A line worker who was working to restore power in Detroit came in contact with a live wire and was fatally wounded. He was dedicated to doing his best to serve our customers, and to us he was a hero. We’re in the process of informing his family and colleagues, and are asking for time and respect to make these notifications. Our 10,000 employees are grieving right now. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones."