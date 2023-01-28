East Lansing High School students hold walkout after safety concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It’s been an intense week at East Lansing High School. In response to recent events involving weapons, on Thursday morning students walked out of class to protest the administration's response.

"School is half empty today," James Kanake, a senior, said. "Tuesday after the lockdown, everyone left. I would be shocked if it wasn't half empty tomorrow."

On Thursday afternoon, the district took an action of its own canceling the boy's basketball game against Okemos.

A Facebook post from the district said, “in order to be proactive and investigate and address our current safety concerns in our building, tonight’s [Thursday's] boy's basketball games against Okemos have been postponed."