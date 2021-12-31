Family who lost grandma to COVID-19 asks people feeling sick to stay home, away from gatherings

(WXYZ) — As you prepare to celebrate New Year's Even with family and friends, a grieving family wants you to hear their plea. They are asking people who are sick or showing any symptoms of COVID-19 to not go out this year.

The Nash family said they have seen first-hand what can happen when someone feeling sick attends a social gathering, and it's heartbreaking.

Lauren Nash from Clarkston said her grandma, Barb Bartolovich, had a big personality, and loved her husband Frank, and had the best style.

"She was so fancy. It is kind of funny now that I look back on it because she wore broaches," Lauren said.

Barb loved being with family and found the pandemic brutal. The 82-year-old took the precautions she could. Mrs. Bartolovich got vaccinated - and only socialized with people taking similar precautions.

Lauren says her grandmother decided to attend a card game with friends. She asked if everyone was vaccinated. Everyone said yes. But her loved ones say then one player took a gamble at that card game that no one else saw coming.

"Somebody decided that testing positive for COVID is something they can hide," Lauren said. "The only way we found out is that the person owned up after Nana got sick."

Lauren says she doesn’t want to reveal her grandmother’s friend’s identity out of respect for their privacy. But she wants you to know what happened as you make decisions.

Though her grandma was vaccinated, as a blood cancer survivor, her immune system was weak. She caught COVID-19, was hospitalized, ventilated, and died on Dec. 21, right before Christmas.

"She was just everything to everyone. As everyone says, if you knew Barb, you were loved," Lauren said. "She was taken too soon."

Now, Lauren, in honor of her grandma is asking you. Are you sick with any symptoms of COVID-19? Have you tested positive for COVID-19? If so, she says please take it seriously. Avoid others out of love. Stop the spread of a proven deadly virus.

"It is not worth it. It is not worth knowing you hurt someone, potentially hurt someone, or killed someone because you want to go out and have fun," she said. "I am just horrified at where we are and what is going on, that we are not taking into account people’s lives."