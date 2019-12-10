MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Mount Clemens father is speaking out after his son was seen on camera being violently taken out of a school classroom.

The father says his son was trying to get a login for the computer when the incident happened between him and a substitute teacher.

The incident happened at Mount Clemens High School. The student seen in the video says he didn't expect the teacher to put his hands on him.

"I was fierce, I was enraged. I was pissed," Markeston Johnson said.

The father was furious after watching video of his son being violently taken out of class after a confrontation with a substitute teacher.

"He called crying saying they were sending him home (because) he was asked to be removed from class and that a teacher had put their hands on him and ripped his clothes," Johnson said.

The incident happened Friday morning. Johnson said the sub used excessive force.

"In the first 5 seconds of the video clip, he got his hands around the back of my sons knock, he nearly broke his arm," Johnson said.

Javion Gamble, ninth grader, is seen on camera talking to the sub when things suddenly turned bad.

"He grabbed my arm," the student said. "He got aggressive and that’s when everything escalated."

7 Action News reached out to the school's superintendent. She sent a statement that reads: "On Sunday, Dec. 8, school administration became aware of the situation presented in the video and promptly investigated. The actions depicted in the video are contrary to Board policy and staff training, and will not be tolerated.

The adult shown in the video is an employee of EduStaff, who was assigned to Mt. Clemens as a paraprofessional. This individual will not be returning to Mt. Clemens."

Johnson says this kind of behavior is a bad example to students and the teacher should never be allowed in any classroom again.

"You as an adult and being a professional substitute or security or whatever they want to consider you as, you had no self control over your force and the strength that you use with a minor," Johnson added.

The father also filed a police report and says his son is going to be stronger after this incident.