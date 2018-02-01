Ferndale martial arts studio helps you learn to defend yourself in an attack

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - They are two separate and terrifying incidents. One happened last week on Thursday night in Wayne near Michigan Avenue and Merriman. A woman says as she walked home a man followed her to her house, then forced his way in and sexually assaulted her.

The other happened in the area of Woodmont and Grand River in Detroit. Again a woman says a man forced his way into her home and assaulted her.

“It isn’t about being bigger or stronger. It is about knowing how to respond and then doing so safely and efficiently to get out of that situation,” said Amariah Housekencht.

Amariah Housekencht and Kurt Cornell own MKG Detroit, a martial arts studio in Ferndale. They gave 7 Action News a crash course in self defense. It isn’t about beating up your opponent. It is about survival.

“What you are doing is getting used to a series of shots to the eyes… that causes the head to go back and makes space for something like shots to the groin or throat,” said Cornell.

They sparred as they teach their students to do. It is about teaching your body to respond to a threat - by taking aim at weak spots— such as the groin, neck, or eye.

“They are automatic responses. It doesn’t matter how tough you are. If you get poked in the eye, you are going to respond to that,” said Cornell.

They say you don’t need a lot of training, but a little training could give you the confidence you need should you ever be threatened.