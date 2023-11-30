Florida man, state of Michigan reach settlement over alleged business fraud in Kzoo

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — A Florida man has been barred from creating legal entities within Michigan for allegedly committing business fraud in Kalamazoo.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says Roman Choumeliski used the address of a short-term rental property to establish the LLC “24/7 AD Cleaning.” The company operated as American Air Mavericks.

We’re told the action violates the Limited Liability Company Act.

The state alleges American Air Mavericks also made false or deceptive pricing statements and demonstrated large variations between written agreed-upon transactions and verbal representations, among other alleged unlawful business practices.

Customers stated the company charged double for its services and falsely claimed to find black mold in order to raise prices, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

The state tells us they and Choumeliski arrived at a settlement agreement in which the owner will pay the state $10,000. Choumeliski is also recognized of denying wrongdoing.

“Michigan consumers should maintain a healthy skepticism of advertisements or recommendations on neighborhood boards and localized social media pages. These are both trusted and easily infiltrated spaces scammers and disreputable businesses will use to find potential victims,” Nessel said while introducing the suit in October. “Research potential contractors and service providers on public forums such as the Better Business Bureau before committing to a deal.”

Michiganders who believe they were victimized of unlawful business transactions may connect with the state’s Consumer Protection Team.

