Four deaths in metro Detroit may be associated to cold weather

(WXYZ) - Four deaths over the last few days in metro Detroit may be associated to the recent cold snap that has hit the area.

On New Year's Day, Detroit police say a man was found dead outside of a church and that he may have "froze to death."

No further details were released but police are calling him a John Doe in his 50s.

On Wednesday, an elderly woman was found dead on the grounds of Dort Elementary School in Roseville.

Police say the 96-year-old woman had lived alone and wandered away from her home. She was only dressed in a nightgown, robe and slippers.

When she got outside, she was not dressed for the weather and succumbed to the cold.

Her family told police she she had just been diagnosed with early on-set dementia.

A 65-year-old woman in Shelby Township was also found dead after wandering away from her home on Thursday morning.

Police say the woman's husband told them they went to sleep Wednesday night but she was gone when he woke up on Thursday.

She was eventually found dead on the Macomb-Orchard Trail and was wearing only a bathrobe and slippers.

Also Wednesday, a 57-year-old woman was found covered in snow and lying face down in Orion Township.

Recent temperatures have been in the single digits with wind chills below zero overnight with colder weather on the way.