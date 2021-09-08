Garbage truck crashes into building in Sterling Heights, reveals marijuana growing operation

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A GFL garbage truck crashed into a building in Sterling Heights that revealed an illegal marijuana growing operation.

On Wednesday morning, the truck was traveling southbound on Mound Road, approaching 15 Mile Road. The at-fault vehicle had a red light and turned onto southbound Mound Road just north of 15 Mile Road.

Police say the garbage truck had to swerve but still struck the at-fault vehicle and continued through the median on Mound Road. The garbage truck went through the northbound lanes of Mound Road, where the driver avoided oncoming traffic and struck the building.

Mike Palmieri owns the business next door, and his camera caught the moment that revealed a skunky operation. "We knew something was up next door, but we were neighbors that kept to ourselves. But when the whoppers were not cooking, you could smell them," said Mike Palmieri, Owner of Palmieri Concrete.

Mike added that the smell coming from the building was pungent. "And any time after 10:30 am, it was gone. But if you were here in the evening time or morning time, it smelled like fresh skunk all morning long."

Investigators on the scene tell 7 Action News there were about 60 marijuana plants inside. This is one of many illegal grow operations that the city has busted. According to authorities, the building was being rented to two people. Seven Action News tried to contact the owner of the building but only got a voicemail.

Police say this illegal grow operation goes against state and local codes, causing real hazards for the building and businesses around it.

And for Mike and his business, he says when there's drug activity, there's also crime. "If people want it and if they know it's there. They are going to get it one way or another. Especially with the hard times, we are having nowadays."

Sterling Heights police are actively investigating this case.

