'Good outcome': Boat fire at Gibraltar Gas Dock prompts heroic rescue by employees

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A frightening scene unfolded on the water Saturday when a boat caught fire while getting gas at Gibraltar Gas Dock. Three people and a dog were rushed to safety thanks to the quick action of dock employees.

What could have been a tragic day on the water turned into a story of bravery and teamwork by Gibraltar Gas Dock employees who sprang into action when disaster struck.

"It could have been a lot worse. This whole gas dock could have caught on fire and had a way worse outcome," said Robert Donnelly, the owner of Gibraltar Gas Dock.

Quick thinking saves lives

Savannah Kuchcinski and Makaela Mihlako were working at the Gibraltar Gas Dock over the weekend when a boat pulled in to fuel up for an afternoon on the water. But when the boat started up, that's when Mihlako and Kuchcinski knew something wasn't right.

"As soon as they were done cashing out and started up, the engine kind of backfired a little bit, then we heard a big pop at the back of the boat," Mihlako said. "I was terrified, I can't even lie."

That's when Kuchcinski and Mihlako's training kicked in and both immediately jumped into action when the boat started to smoke.

"We immediately evacuated everyone from the boat and safely got everyone off and then pushed them off and hit the emergency shutoff, and that's all that we could really do," Kuchcinski said.

On board were three people and a dog. Another boater also jumped into action by helping push the 36-foot fiberglass boat away from the dock.

Flames engulf vessel

Surveillance video captured the moment flames engulfed the boat. The fire became so hot it melted the fiberglass. Video also showed the moment firefighters arrived and started putting out the fire.

Donnelly said there's no question his employees saved lives.

"There's a protocol and they did everything perfect," he said.

The cause of the boat fire is still under investigation. As for Kuchcinski and Mihlako, they are just happy that no one, including themselves, was hurt.

"If our girls didn't get those people off the boat, their lives could have been lost," Mihlako said.

"I am just grateful for the good outcome and the safe outcome and of course for the whole community who came to the boatyard to make sure that we were safe," Kuchcinski said.

