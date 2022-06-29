Gov. Whitmer joins coalition urging Congress to curb health care costs

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a coalition of 14 governors urging Congress to reduce health care costs.

The Michigan governor’s office says this can be achieved by making advanced premium tax credits permanent under the American Rescue Plan.

“Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” says Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I joined my fellow governors to urge congressional leaders to make the advanced premium tax credits in the American Rescue Plan permanent. Getting this done will lower costs and protect access to healthcare coverage for over 270,000 Michiganders.”

We’re told if tax credits expire, premiums would rise by $11,000 for 60-year-old Michigan couples earning $75,000, and families of four bringing in $120,000 would pay $3,000 more in premiums.

“I urge congressional leaders to come together and get this done so we can protect healthcare coverage and lower costs for millions of Americans,” Whitmer adds.

