Gov. Whitmer to establish Michigan's first LGBTQ+ commission with executive order

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sign an executive order that will create Michigan’s first LGBTQ+ commission.

The governor is expected to sign the order before a Pride march in Detroit late Sunday morning.

The new commission will support Michiganders who identify as LGBTQ+ by raising awareness for issues impacting the community and celebrating their achievements, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told the LGBTQ+ commission will also find avenues to draw future residents by establishing Michigan as a Pride-friendly state.

The governor will then take part in the Motor City Pride march, officials say.