Gov. Whitmer to establish Michigan's first LGBTQ+ commission with executive order

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE: The Rainbow Flag, an international symbol of LGBT liberation and pride, flies beneath the American flag.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 12:36:16-04

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sign an executive order that will create Michigan’s first LGBTQ+ commission.

The governor is expected to sign the order before a Pride march in Detroit late Sunday morning.

The new commission will support Michiganders who identify as LGBTQ+ by raising awareness for issues impacting the community and celebrating their achievements, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told the LGBTQ+ commission will also find avenues to draw future residents by establishing Michigan as a Pride-friendly state.

The governor will then take part in the Motor City Pride march, officials say.

