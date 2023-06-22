Gov. Whitmer visits Nat'l Guard Airmen during NATO training exercise

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the state’s National Guard Airmen at Ramstein Air Base in Germany Thursday.

The base serves as USAFE-AFAFRICA’s headquarters.

Governor Whitmer thanked Michigan’s troops for their service while they took part in NATO’s largest air defense training exercise in organization history, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“It was an honor to visit Michiganders serving in Germany, a key Ukraine ally, and see first-hand the work they’re doing to strengthen relationships with NATO nations, bolster military readiness, and help deter aggression around the world,” says Governor Whitmer. “We will have their backs by ensuring they have the resources they need to carry out their missions and the support they and their families need to thrive back home.”

We’re told the two-week exercise began June 12 and included 2,600 U.S. Airmen. Twenty-four nations participated in the training event.

This comes one month after Governor Whitmer met with troops in Latvia while visiting the country’s president.

