Gov. Whitmer's Memorial Day 2022 declaration

governor gretchen whitmer.png
David Eggert
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her office in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert)
Posted at 6:32 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:32:49-04

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made a declaration in honor of Memorial Day.

“The success of our state and nation would not be possible without the brave soldiers who served in our armed forces and who have lost their lives while defending our freedoms,” Whitmer said. “I urge all Michiganders to take part in honoring our nation’s fallen heroes. Attend a Memorial Day parade, display the American flag in your yard or seek out a local Memorial Day event and express your appreciation and thanks to the families who have lost loved ones.”

“Our nation’s fallen heroes aren’t just soldiers, they are a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter or spouse that served in our armed forces,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers. “Memorial Day is about honor, service and what we have sacrificed as a nation.”

