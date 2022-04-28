12-year-old Ariel dreams of owning a breakfast-themed food truck one day

(WXYZ) — This week's Grant Me Hope child is 12-year-old Ariel, who is a sixth-grader who loves to cook and dreams of owning a breakfast-themed food truck one day.

According to an adult who knows her, Ariel is a very helpful hard worker who pitches in around the house to get chores done.

Once chores are done though, the fun can begin. She loves playing games and making crafts, and also loves dancing and gymnastics.

According to an adult close to her, “Ariel is very polite. She shares that she is really good at math and that she is nice. Ariel's is described as very loving and always caring for others. Ariel is a very positive young lady who loves to talk about her life.”

Ariel is very close to her siblings and will need a forever family who’ll help her maintain those relationships. She would do best in a forever family with a single female parent, two female parents or a mom and dad. Her new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma-informed, and they must make sure Ariel receives the services that will help her excel.

“They should be patient and have the ability to give her one-on-one attention even if there are other children in the home,” says an adult close to her.

You can learn more about Ariel here, and view a list of waiting children as well. Be sure to visit our Grant Me Hope page.