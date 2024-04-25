16-year-old Marcellous loves being active, playing basketball and watching movies

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Marcellous, who loves being active, dancing and playing basketball.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Marcellous takes time away from being active by watching movies and cartoons and using anything electronics.

“He deserves a chance at love, laughter, happiness and parents who will be there for him,” one of the adults close to him says.

MARE said that he loves Thanksgiving and Christmas, and if he had three wishes, Marcellous would want to “to live in a home with a library, have a computer and find a forever family.”

“Marcellous is a very loving child who is very outgoing and full of life,” says a close adult. “Marcellous is well-behaved and loved by many. He is very smart and independent. Marcellous is always smiling and is overall a very happy person. Marcellous is unique in his own way. He is a shy but playful youth with a good sense of humor.”

Marcellous needs two parents who are experienced and trauma informed. His new parents must be able to give Marcellous the attention he requires, and they must be fierce advocates for the services he needs to thrive. Marcellous does well with other children, so he can be in a forever family with or without other youngsters.

For more information about Marcellous, visit the MARE website.