Grant Me Hope: Charles enjoys Legos, trains, animals, and science

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

You might consider this fourth grader an artistic engineer of sorts. Charles – who’s been waiting to be adopted since February of 2015 -- can work wonders with Legos.

“Charles is very detail-oriented and is a skilled builder with Legos or other materials,” said his case worker.

Charles is interested in animals and science. One of his favorite TV shows is the animated PBS children’s series “Wild Kratts.”

He’d like to become a police officer, scientist, or engineer when he grows up.

When it comes to imaginative play, Charles enjoys pretending to be a conductor at times.

“He creates boarding passes and provides money to ride his train,” explained his worker.

He’s open to trying new activities especially outside.

“Charles likes the mountains, riding his bike, taking walks, loves being active, loves taking dogs for walks,” explained the worker.

“He’s such a sweet boy,” she added.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting Charles, CLICK HERE.

If you’d like to find out more about the adoption or foster parent process, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Agency at (800)589-6273.