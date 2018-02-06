DETROIT (WXYZ) - She’s named after the City of Lights, and Parris would certainly love to travel to Paris one day. The Big Apple would be her second choice.

But she’s happy with activities that keep her busy – like walking, Zumba dancing, playing soccer, and competing in volleyball.

The 12-year-old loves fashion, shopping, and clothes.

She also enjoys arts and crafts, helping around the house, and playing with Barbies.

When she gets adopted, she hopes her forever family will want to spend time with her celebrating holidays, traveling, or watching movies.

If you’d like to find out more about Parris, please contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273.

You can also learn more about Parris from her bio here.