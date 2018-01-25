DETROIT (WXYZ) -

Traveling to Ireland one day is one of the dreams for foster child Terri. She’d like to explore her Irish heritage. But mostly she’d like to be adopted here in Michigan.

Terri wants people to know that she is kind, protective, and caring.

Her case worker said, “Terri is compassionate, thoughtful, and east to get along with.”

Her favorite foods include pasta and ice cream.

She likes poetry, singing in her school’s choir, taking walks, playing games, riding bikes, and listening to music.

On weekends, she also enjoys going to church.

She looks forward to fun times with her future forever family like laughing together, taking trips, and watching movies.

The main goal is to “make each other happy. “

If you have questions about adopting foster children, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.