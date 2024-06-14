Watch Now
Harper Woods teen missing after half-day at school; stepmom receives cryptic Instagram message

Posted at 6:39 AM, Jun 14, 2024

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing alert for 15-year-old Dustin Dennard Anderson from Harper Woods.

According to police, Dustin never came home from a half-day at school on Thursday. He was dismissed around 11 a.m. at Harper Woods High School.

Dustin's stepmother also said she received an Instagram message from Dustin's Instagram account on Friday morning that said, "I don't know where I'm at...please help me."

Dustin's family said this is not normal behavior and believe he may be in danger.

Dustinw as possibly wearing a black sweatshirt with the NBC logo on the back with blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Harper Woods police.

