HP recalls batteries for Notebook computers, mobile workstations

(WXYZ) - HP has recalled lithium-ion batteries for Notebook computers and mobile workstations due to potential fire hazards.

The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4 and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.

Consumers should immediately visit this website to see if their battery is included in the recall. The website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall.

HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.

There have been eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first-degree burn to the hand.