Hundreds gather in Hart Plaza to participate in Ukrainian flash mob

Hundreds of people gathered in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit Sunday afternoon. The demonstration was led by the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. Supporters brought signs, flags and wore Ukrainian colors in solidarity. Here are a few photos from the flash mob.

#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington
#StandWithUkraine flash mob at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich. Demonstration took place on Feb. 27.Photo by: Elizabeth Washington

