Hungry Howie's delivery driver shows off insane piano skills at Shelby Township home

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A family in Shelby Township ordered a pizza for dinner, but were treated to both dinner and a show.

Julie Varchetti said her husband ordered Hungry Howie's Pizza for dinner Wednesday night for their family. 

When the pizza delivery driver Bryce arrived, he noticed the family's piano and asked if he could play. 

The family was treated to a piano performance that could have been played at a concert.

Bryce told the family he was self-taught. Watch his amazing piano playing skills below:

