'I feel like they don't care.' Detroit teen dies during mother's fights to keep him on life support

DETROIT (WXYZ) — UPDATE: Family confirmed to 7 Action News that DeVonte Andrews, 18, died Sunday at 12:15 a.m. after being on life support for a week.

_______

A Detroit mother is battling to keep her teen son on life support after he was shot multiple times last week.

LeAnne Andrews claims her son, DeVonte Andrews, 18, was shot four times in a drive-by shooting near Meuse and McKinney.

"I feel like they don't care," LeAnne said.

TONIGHT: A mother says she’s battling with a Detroit hospital to keep her teen son on life support.



She claims doctors declared him brain dead after he was shot multiple times last week. But, she says he’s improving.



Our report: @tv20detroit at 10@wxyzdetroit at 11 pic.twitter.com/zvTgEjunIF — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) July 26, 2020

RELATED: Police search for drive-by shooter after 4 injured at party on Detroit's east side

In a Facebook post, LeAnne claims DeVonte's condition is improving despite doctors at Ascension St. John Hospital declaring him brain dead. She also said the hospital is ready to pull the plug.

RELATED: Suspect in drive-by shooting that injured 4 teens killed in officer-involved shooting

Andrews also said they've fallen short of convincing her that there's no hope.

"He had life reaction... his arms went in and [medical staff] don't pay any attention to that," LeAnne said.

A spokesperson with Ascension St. John hospital would not respond to the specific questions about DeVonte's medical condition but provided the following statement:

"We hold the privacy of our patients in the highest regard. With this, and in accordance with applicable state and federal laws, we do not comment publicly on specific patient related matters."

LeAnne said she wants her son to be transferred to another hospital to recover.