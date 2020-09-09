Inmate charged with first-degree murder in killing of Wayne County Sheriff's corporal

(WXYZ) — An inmate at the Wayne County Jail has been charged in connection to the murder of Wayne County Sheriff's Corporal Bryant Searcy.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday morning that 28-year-old Deandre Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, murder of a police officer and felony murder. He has also been charged with unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence.

Last week, Searcy was inspecting jail cells alone when he was allegedly killed by Williams during a violent struggle. Williams was already charged with carjacking.

“It has been almost a week since the horrific murder of Corporal Bryant Searcy and it is still very raw. Much has been said lately about the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day. This is no exaggeration. This case is a tragic example of this reality,”said Prosecutor Worthy.

Williams is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Wednesday morning.

