'It's foul': Phone stolen from 2-year-old at family-owned suit store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cannon’s $99 Suits has been in the Inkster community for more than 50 years and the owner told me this is the first time in all those years someone has taken something from the store.

“What happened was unfortunate, uncalled for and unnecessary,” said Christian Cannon, co-owner of Cannon’s $99 Suits on Inkster Road.

He says about two weeks ago, a woman came into the store trying to sell clothes.

As she was leaving, he says she stole an iPhone right out of the hands of his 2-year-old daughter.

She was watching cartoons on the phone.

“To steal an iPhone from a 2-year-old baby, it’s foul,” Cannon said.

Cannon shared surveillance video from inside the store that shows the moment he says the woman took the phone.

He also shared a picture from outside that shows what car she was driving. It is a red sedan with a white hood.

“What occurred here in our store, it could happen anywhere,” Cannon said.

He reported the stolen phone to Inkster police.

The phone belonged to his wife, Lishany Cannon, who says she really needs the phone back.

“I have all my important documents, information there… that’s all I need is my information that’s in the phone,” Lishany Cannon said.

Lishany Cannon says they have never seen the woman before in the store.

“We were not expecting her at all to do such thing,” Lishany Cannon said.

Christian Cannon has this message for the woman who allegedly stole the phone.

“It is unfortunate what you did to us. You’ve caused our family a lot of frustration, a lot of anger,” he said.

There is a $500 reward being offered for any information leading to the woman’s arrest. If you know anything, you can contact Inkster police at 313-563-9850.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.