Join us for Channel 7 Family Day at the Detroit auto show today

DETROIT (WXYZ) - We're ramping up for a full day of fun at Channel 7 Family Day at the North American International Auto Show!

Family Day is today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the atrium at Cobo Center.

We'll be joined by a host of Channel 7 personalities and more that you can meet and they'll be signing autographs.

The schedule is (schedule subject to change):

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Dave Rexroth, Alicia Smith, Malcom Maddox, Ann Marie LaFlamme, Matt Smith, Keenan Smith

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Alan Campbell, Andrea Isom, Dave LewAllen, Heather Catallo

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Stephen Clark and Carolyn Clifford

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Anu Prakash, Ross Jones, Syma Chowdhry, Glenda Lewis, Simon Shaykhet.

On top of that, 2014 Verizon IndyCar Champion Will Power and 4-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears will be signing autographs from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the Detroit Grand Prix.

The Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers will be there with several games. Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital will have its DaVinci robot where guests can try their hand at surgery.

There will also be Channel 7 trivia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a chance to win fabulous prizes and the kids choir from the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences will perform at 4 p.m.