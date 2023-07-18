Judge denies preliminary injunction challenging Ford megasite

MARSHALL, Mich. (WXMI) — A judge has denied a motion filed by opponents of the planned Ford megasite in Marshall that would have put the project on hold.

The motion by Committee for Marshall – Not the Megasite called for a preliminary injunction under claims the residents of Marshall should vote on the project.

City officials denied a petition that would have put Ford’s battery plant up to a vote, stating it did not collect enough valid signatures.

The group released the following statement in response to Monday’s ruling:

“We are disappointed with the Court’s ruling yesterday which completely failed to address the constitutional issues we raised and instead decided that the City can ignore its own charter to put an appropriation into the ordinance specifically designed to strip away our rights. We believe the Court made many legal errors in its order and will have a chance to show the Court why it was wrong at the next hearing on the mandamus petition. We are also considering our appeal options at this time.





“The fight is not over! This was only the first step and we knew it would not be easy. We need your help to continue the fight to ensure profit does not come before the Constitution and that the people’s voices are heard.”

The city of Marshall introduced a motion requesting the case to move forward without a trial. A hearing is scheduled to be held on that motion Wednesday, Aug. 9.

