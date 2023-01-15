Watch Now
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state

PSO Catrice Lockett was picked up on fraud charges recently in Georgia
Scripps/ KDPS
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jan 15, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges.

Catrice Lockett was taken into custody in Georgia.

KDPS released a statement to FOX 17 on the arrest.

"Once the investigating agency notified us of the allegations, we placed PSO Lockett on Administrative Leave. We've been investigating the incident."

Before joining KDPS in 2016, Lockett worked for the Grand Valley State University Department of Public Safety and the Muskegon Heights Police Department. She was also a patrol officer and a school resource officer.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as we learn new information.

