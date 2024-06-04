Kent County prosecutor asks Michigan Supreme Court to deny appeal in Schurr case

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — As the Michigan Supreme Court ponders whether to take up the first appeal tied to the death of Patrick Lyoya, the prosecutor trying the case is asking the state's highest court to turn the opportunity down.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed an argument with the Michigan Supreme Court on May 29, saying the justices should deny the appeal by former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. Becker's request came in response to Schurr's appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court in early May.

Schurr faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Lyoya.

The former police officer appealed the decision to send the case to Kent County Circuit Court and closer to trial. So far, judges at the District Court, Circuit Court and State Court of Appeals ruled against Schurr. That led to the appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Becker's filing is just the next step in the process. In it, the prosecutor says Schurr's attorneys make the same argument they did in the prior appeals.

"The People respectfully pray that Defendant-Appellant’s Application for Leave to Appeal be DENIED," the response concludes.

Read the full filing below:

Becker Response to MI Supreme Court Leave for Appeal by WXMI on Scribd

The Michigan Supreme Court still has to decide if it will listen to arguments in the case. There is no set timetable for when that decision could be made.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

