Watch Now

Actions

GR City Commission Meeting; Commissioner walks out, three arrested

GR Commissioner O’Connor Walks Out
City of Grand Rapids
GR Commissioner O’Connor Walks Out
GR Commissioner O’Connor Walks Out
GR Commissioner O’Connor Walks Out
Posted at 10:46 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 11:43:15-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A Grand Rapids City Commissioner marches out of Tuesday's city commission meeting during the public comment section.

"I'm done with this (expletive)," said Jon O'Connor, before exiting the meeting.

GR Commissioner O’Connor Walks Out

First Ward Commissoner O'Connor's walk-out followed the public comment of a woman who was speaking in favor of police. Audience members then began interrupting the woman, despite Mayor Rosalyn Bliss' repeated requests to cease.

WATCH THE COMMISSION MEETING HERE

"I can't control what my colleagues do," Rosalyn Bliss said, of O'Connor's decision to leave the room.

GR Commissioner O’Connor Walks Out

Three people were also arrested after the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting comes after several previous adjournments due to disruptions during the public comment section.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!