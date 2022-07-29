Man sentenced to life in prison for killing hostage, hurting officers

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — William Paul Jones was sentenced Friday for holding a family hostage, killing the father and shooting three police officers.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor told FOX 17 Friday that Jones received the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Jones broke into Christopher Neal’s home in December of 2019.

Police say Jones shot and killed Neal before firing at three officers.

Jones had been released from jail just five days before the home invasion.

