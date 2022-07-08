LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel voiced her support for proposed federal regulations that would require employers to file more detailed reports on injuries sustained in workplace accidents.

Additionally, the information would be made public by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Nessel’s office says.

“It is in the best interests of everyone to elevate workplace safety,” says Nessel. “Requiring employers to more extensively report work-related injuries and illnesses will do just that. In the last 2 years, this country's workers have been through a great deal, so I wholeheartedly support OSHA's proposed rule regarding workplace safety reporting and making that information accessible to a company’s workers, as well as members of the public."

Nessel joins a coalition of 15 other attorneys general in a joint letter expressing support of the proposed rule, which would reportedly necessitate employers to file three forms with OSHA if they oversee at least 100 industrial employees: a summary of work-related injuries and illnesses; injury and illness incident reports; and a log of work-related injuries and illnesses.

We’re told OSHA would leave out employees’ personal information in public reports.

