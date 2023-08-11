Niles man in custody after car drives into Milton Township home

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Niles man is in custody after a car drove into a Milton Township home early Friday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened before 3:15 a.m. near Redfield Street and Ironwood Drive.

We’re told the 23-year-old driver took off before authorities showed up.

Deputies say the driver was later found and taken to the Cass County Jail on numerous charges.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

CCSO credits the Howard Township Fire Department, SMCAS Ambulance and its K9 Neera for assistance.