Oak Park family asking for help after $10K wheelchair stolen

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family from Oak Park is asking for help from the Metro Detroit community after a $10,000 wheelchair was stolen from their home.

"My son who suffer from multiple diagnosis: obstructive hydrocephalus, epilepsy, quadriplegia, legally blind, cerebral palsy, hypothyroidism, diabetes insipidus, microcephaly and nystagmus," said Shakara Lewis in a GoFundMe post. "He is without a wheelchair due to someone stealing his $10,000 customized wheelchair from our front porch. This is heartbreaking and very tragic for our family. These funds will be used to get him another customized wheelchair."

The Oak Park Public Safety Department has confirmed that a police report has been filed in regards to this incident.

If you are interested in contributing to the GoFundMe, click here.