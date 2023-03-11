Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting

WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Webber Township, just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

There, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach with a handgun.

They say the suspect, 40-year-old Alton Corbin, took off before deputies got to the home.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says Corbin should be considered armed and dangerous because he left the scene of the shooting with the handgun he stole from the homeowner.

If you’ve seen Corbin or know where he could be, call Lake County Central Dispatch at 231-745-2711.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says you should not approach or try to make contact with Corbin if you see him.

