DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says a man got hit by a train Friday afternoon in Delta Township.

Deputies say it happened just after 4 p.m. near Millett Highway and Lansing Road.

Investigators say a Canadian National Railway Company train hit the man who was on the railroad tracks.

The sheriff’s office says the man is at the hospital in critical condition.

All intersections the train was blocking reopened before 7 p.m.