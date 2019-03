DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 23-year-old man died Saturday when he was trying to take apart his handgun and it discharged.

The incident happened at 6:40 p.m. in the 19000 block of Biltmore.

Police say that when they arrived, the man was attempting to transport himself to a local hospital. The officer then applied a tourniquet to the victim's left leg. Witnesses on the scene detailed what occurred before officers arrived.

The victim was then taken to the hospital where he later died.