Man injured in shooting during candlelight vigil

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 22-year-old man was injured after shots were fired during a candlelight vigil Saturday on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Erwin and Edgewood.

According to preliminary information, police say the victim was at a candlelight vigil near a cemetery when he heard gun shots. The 22-year-old ran, then realized he had been shot.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his body and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.