Man shoots 18-year-old taking prom photos in front of his Detroit home

Posted: 10:02 AM, Jun 01, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-01 15:02:36Z
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Detroit's west side that happened Friday around 7:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the an 18-year-old victim and a group of people were standing in front of a home on the 2900 block of Doris for a prom send off, when the homeowner came outside and began complaining about the crowd standing in front of his home.

The homeowner then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting the 18-year-old, police say. The suspect then got into a blue or gray Hyundai vehicle and sped off from the scene.

Police say the victim was privately rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The homeowner/suspect is described as a black man in his 40's, about 6-feet tall, stocky build, wearing eyeglasses, a baseball cap and braids.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Detroit Police if you have any information about the shooting.

