Ann Arbor dispensaries gear up for recreational marijuana sales starting Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marijuana retailers Greenstone Provisions, Arbors Wellness, Green Peak Innovations, and Exclusive Provisioning Centers in Ann Arbor will open their doors to a whole new customer base come Sunday morning; recreational users.



This comes a little more than a year after Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational use of marijuana, making Michigan the tenth state to do so.

“There’s a very good chance there’s going to be a line out the door," said Manager of Arbors Wellness, Al Moroz. He told Action News he doubled his staff in preparation for the influx of new customers.

In total, six retailers in Michigan will legally be able to sell recreational marijuana starting Sunday morning at 10 o'clock. Aside from the four in Ann Arbor, Michigan Supply and Provisions in Morenci and Lit Provisioning Centers/Lume Cannabis Co. in Evart are also licensed recreational retailers.

Including licensed growers, processors, and other associated licenses, Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency has issued a total of 18 licensed pertaining to recreational or adult use thus far.

Medical marijuana card holder Nick Lemaster is already bracing for crowds.

“I’m going to avoid coming here Sunday," he said, standing in front of Arbors Wellness.

“We were the first shop to get a medical license and now we’re one of the first to get a recreational license. So we’re getting a lot of interest," said Moroz.

And that interest has only increased in the last month, as people around the state prepare for the recreational market to open its gates, even earlier than the state had originally planned on.

“We’re expecting to possibly see double what we typically see on a Hash Bash," Moroz told Action News.

“It’s been very hectic. So in addition to getting ready for rec sales we’re maintaining everything with our medical patients," said Narmin Jarrous, with Exclusive Brands.

The state is allowing licensed retailers to move 50 percent of their medical product that's been in inventory for at least 30 days over to the recreational side.

“I think overall it’s definitely going to be a good thing for everyone involved just because there will be more product, prices will come down on med stuff and rec stuff," Lemaster said.

Licensing officials expect more than a dozen more recreational businesses to be licensed come January.

Prices for adult use products vary depending on the product and how much you buy, but generally can start around $10-$20 and go up from there.

The state's tracking system will keep tabs on every product sold, and retailers must adhere to state rules which dictate how much THC can be inside each product, which is generally 10mg.

Click here for more information and rules associated with adult/recreational use.